Bhadohi renamed to Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi: Adityanath

17:21

Announcing the move during a programme held in Bhadohi, Adityanath said, "Now our Bhadohi district will be called Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi."





The chief minister was addressing a gathering here after he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 112 projects worth over Rs 1,340 crore.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that Bhadohi district has now been renamed to Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi."On the occasion of Guru Purnima, we had said that Bhadohi district, currently known for its carpet industry, would in the future be known by the name of Satguru Ravidas ji Maharaj, a medieval saint who united society through his spiritual devotion."Attacking the Samajwadi Party, the UP Chief Minister said, "The funds currently being spent on the development of pilgrimage sites and the beautification and preservation of heritage landmarks are the very same funds that, prior to 2017, were not utilised for such work. Instead, they were used to encroach upon land in the name of constructing boundary walls for graveyards."The 'double-engine' government put a stop to that trend, curbed corruption, and transformed Uttar Pradesh, once plagued by mafia and unrest. --