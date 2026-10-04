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Army soldier found hanging inside camp in Jammu

Sun, 04 October 2026
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14:31
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A 45-year-old soldier allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself in an army camp here on Sunday, officials said.

Naik Wagh Ambades, a resident of Maharashtra, was found hanging in a shed at Sunjwan camp in Channi Himmat area here, they said.

The body was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem and other legal formalities, officials said.

The motive behind the alleged suicide was not immediately known, they said, adding that police have started inquest proceedings in connection with the incident.  -- PTI

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