Army personnel held in possession of banned drugs at Srinagar airport

12:29

Security forces arrested an army personnel at the drop gate of Srinagar International Airport after some contraband substance was recovered from his baggage, officials said on Sunday.



Police and CRPF personnel apprehended the army personnel on Saturday as they recovered poppy straw and cannabis-like substance from his possession, the officials said.



The banned substances recovered included 213 grams of poppy straw and 69 grams of cannabis-like substance.



A case under relevant sections of the law have been registered and investigation set into motion, they added. -- PTI