4 school students found dead in lake near Chennai

21:51

Four school students who went missing on October 3 were found dead in the Thiruneermalai lake near Chromepet on Sunday, police said.





The deceased, all residents of Krishna Street in Lakshmipuram, were identified as Pooja, 13, Khushi, 13, K Devadarshan, 12, and Yuvanesh, 10.





The two girls were studying in Class VIII, while the boys were in Classes VII and VI, respectively, police said.





The children had gone out to play in their locality on Saturday but did not return home.





After their parents and relatives searched for them and circulated their photographs in local WhatsApp groups without success, separate missing-person complaints were lodged at the Chromepet police station late Saturday night.





Around 10 am on Sunday, residents noticed four bodies floating in Thiruneermalai Periya Eri and alerted the authorities. Personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) reached the spot and retrieved the bodies, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the children may have ventured into the lake to bathe and drowned after getting trapped in the slush, police said.The bodies were identified by family members and sent to the Tambaram District Government Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway. --