3 women journos accuse Delhi police of sexual harassment

11:01

Police detain a woman protester near Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on Friday./ANI Photo

Three women journalists have alleged sexual harassment by police personnel during a protest in Jantar Mantar on October 3, prompting the Delhi police to transfer their complaints to the Crime Branch for an impartial enquiry, an officer said on Sunday.



The complaints were received by the New Delhi district police following the alleged incidents during the protest, when police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order, the officer said.



The district police have transferred the complaints to the Crime Branch for a fair and impartial enquiry, the officer said.



The allegations were made by the three journalists against police personnel, the officer said.



The Crime Branch will examine the allegations and record statements of the complainants and other persons concerned as part of the enquiry, the officer said. -- PTI