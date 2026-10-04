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2 Iranian diplomats 'kicked out' of US for defying exit order

Sun, 04 October 2026
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Two members of Iran's delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York were "kicked out" of the United States on Saturday after allegedly failing to comply with a US State Department order to leave the country, Axios reported, citing a US official, as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to rise amid the West Asia crisis, particularly the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Axios, the two Iranian diplomats were asked to leave the United States several days earlier but remained in New York, prompting the US administration to issue a fresh demand for their immediate departure, the official.

"Secretary Rubio means business. Two more members of the Iranian delegation were found still in New York long after the UN General Assembly had passed. They have now been kicked out of the country," the US official told Axios.

According to the official, the US State Department on Monday directed the Iranian mission to the UN to ensure that its entire delegation leaves the country immediately. 

However, two members of the delegation remained in New York despite the order. -- ANI

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