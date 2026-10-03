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Woman assaulted, partially stripped by bouncers of Guwahati nightclub

Sat, 03 October 2026
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A woman was allegedly assaulted and partially stripped by bouncers of a nightclub in Guwahati following a brawl, with a purported video of the incident going viral on social media on Friday.

The incident reportedly took place at a nightclub in the Khanapara area late on Thursday night.

Police could not be reached for a comment on the issue.

The video, which PTI could not independently authenticate, showed the woman being beaten while lying on the floor of a building's parking lot. Another woman is later seen coming to her rescue.

According to a security guard working at the building housing the club, the woman had visited the pub with some friends.

"We were told that she hit a female bouncer with a beer bottle inside the club. This angered the other bouncers, and they brought her downstairs and assaulted her," he said. -- PTI

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