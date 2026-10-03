US: Hindu temple attacked in Ohio

10:44

Shattered glass and scattered bricks litter the entryway of the Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham temple in Ohio./X/@HinduAmerican/ANI Photo





The incident comes as multiple people, including Indian nationals, are facing violence in the US.



The organisation added, "Surveillance video is available and being reviewed by authorities. The @FBI @CivilRights are being alerted. HAF is in touch with temple leaders and offering all assistance."



Continuing its statement, the foundation noted, "This possible hate crime comes at a time of unprecedented hate & vitriol directed at the Hindu American community, and we ask that law enforcement make apprehending the perpetrator(s) a top priority."



The post also stated, "We also call on our nation's elected leaders & government agencies to publicly & unequivocally condemn hateful rhetoric against Indian and Hindu American communities." -- ANI

In an alleged targeted attack at a temple in the United States, American non-profit organisation, The Hindu American Foundation, has said that a Hindu temple in Ohio was targeted, with perpetrators hurling bricks at the structure and causing significant damage.Detailing the incident in a post on X, the Hindu American Foundation stated, "Hindu temple attacked in Ohio today | At 1:30 PM today, the Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Richmond Heights, Ohio was attacked by perpetrator(s) who threw bricks at the temple, causing significant damage."