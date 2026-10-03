US: Hindu temple attacked in Ohio

Shattered glass and scattered bricks litter the entryway of the Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham temple in Ohio./X/@HinduAmerican/ANI Photo
In an alleged targeted attack at a temple in the United States, American non-profit organisation, The Hindu American Foundation, has said that a Hindu temple in Ohio was targeted, with perpetrators hurling bricks at the structure and causing significant damage.
Detailing the incident in a post on X, the Hindu American Foundation stated, "Hindu temple attacked in Ohio today | At 1:30 PM today, the Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Richmond Heights, Ohio was attacked by perpetrator(s) who threw bricks at the temple, causing significant damage."
The incident comes as multiple people, including Indian nationals, are facing violence in the US.
The organisation added, "Surveillance video is available and being reviewed by authorities. The @FBI @CivilRights are being alerted. HAF is in touch with temple leaders and offering all assistance."
Continuing its statement, the foundation noted, "This possible hate crime comes at a time of unprecedented hate & vitriol directed at the Hindu American community, and we ask that law enforcement make apprehending the perpetrator(s) a top priority."
The post also stated, "We also call on our nation's elected leaders & government agencies to publicly & unequivocally condemn hateful rhetoric against Indian and Hindu American communities." -- ANI