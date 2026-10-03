Two tremors jolt Mahas Hingoli within hours, no casualties

11:10

Two mild tremors rocked parts of Maharashtra's Hingoli district within hours of each other on Saturday morning, triggering panic among residents, officials said.



A tremor of 3.3 magnitude, accompanied by a rumbling sound, was first recorded around 7.46 am, with its epicentre at a depth of 7 km, in Gadhala village of Aundha Nagnath tehsil, the district disaster management cell said.



This was followed by a stronger jolt of 4.5 magnitude two hours later, which was experienced in multiple parts of the district, officials said.



The tremors caused brief concern among residents, but no casualties or property damage were reported, they said.



Villagers from Pimpaldari and adjacent areas in Aundha Nagnath tehsil said they experienced a rumbling sound for a few minutes before the second tremor.



Earlier on October 1, the adjoining Pangra Shinde village had experienced a similar rumbling. -- PTI