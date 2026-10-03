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Stop acting like Shah's henchmen: Dipke to Delhi police

Sat, 03 October 2026
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Cockroach Janata Party convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday criticised the Delhi Police, claiming that they were “crushing dissent and cracking down on peaceful protesters.”

“Delhi Police needs to stop acting like henchmen of Amit Shah. By crushing dissent and cracking down on peaceful protesters, Delhi Police is bringing nothing but shame to the institution and the country,” Dipke said in a post on X.

He further said that "the Delhi Police should learn from Mumbai Police how to facilitate citizens' right to peaceful dissent, not suppress it."

Earlier, the Delhi Police  registered at least three FIRs in connection with Friday protests by student organisations, political parties and civil society activists who attempted to gather at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

No individual or organisation has been named as an accused in the FIRs. However, details of organisers and organisations that proposed or participated in the demonstrations have been mentioned in the contents of the FIRs, an officer said.

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