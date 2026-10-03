SFI-BJYM supporters clash in Kolkata during protest against CEC, 2 held

08:56

Supporters of the Students Federation of India and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha clashed in Birati on the outskirts of Kolkata on Friday evening during a rally seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.



The police said two persons were detained in connection with the incident.



The CPI-M-backed SFI alleged that Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) supporters attacked its members and prevented the protest meeting from being held.



CPI-M leaders Dipsita Dhar and Sujan Chakraborty were scheduled to address the meeting in Birato's Banik More in the Nimta police station area of North 24 Parganas district.



"The stage erected for the purpose was vandalised, and our party workers were attacked by BJP supporters," a CPI-M leader alleged.



Local BJP MLA Sourav Sikdar claimed that three BJYM supporters were injured in the clash.



The Left parties are holding week-long protests demanding the removal of the CEC, an immediate halt to the SIR process, restoration of names of genuine voters allegedly deleted during the exercise and repeal of the 2023 law governing the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners. -- PTI