Pak summons Indian diplomat over killing of 2 'intruders' by BSF

16:13

Pakistan on Saturday summoned the Indian Charge d'Affaires to lodge a "strong protest" over the killing of two people by India's Border Security Force a day ago, saying they were civilians.



BSF troops on Friday shot dead two suspected Pakistani intruders along the international border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, officials said. The incident took place around noon, they said.



Punjab in northern India shares a 553-km long border with Pakistan.



Tarn Taran Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bhikiwind) Atul Soni said three intruders were advancing towards the Indian side, but one later returned to Pakistan. The two others continued moving towards the Indian side despite warnings from BSF troops to turn back, Soni said.



According to a BSF sentry, the two men were also provoking the troops and saying they wanted to enter Indian territory, he said. The BSF subsequently opened fire, killing the two men, Soni said, adding that senior BSF officers visited the spot.



The identities of the two deceased were being ascertained, he said.



However, Pakistani officials have claimed that the two were civilians visiting the border who inadvertently crossed the international border. Islamabad has also denied reports that they were intruders.



The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement on Saturday that the Indian Charge d'Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to "lodge Pakistan's strong protest over the killing".



"The BSF personnel resorted to unprovoked lethal force against unarmed civilians. Such use of force was wholly unjustified and grossly disproportionate, resulting in the tragic loss of two precious lives," it said. -- PTI