Nestle India's 'low-fat dairy whitener' found 'unsafe, substandard' at Hotel Lalit

19:49

A sample of "low-fat dairy whitener" manufactured by Nestle India, drawn from the premises of Hotel Lalit in Connaught Place in the national capital, has been found "unsafe and substandard", the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said.



However, responding to the development, Nestle India said it complies with all applicable regulatory requirements and its low-fat dairy whitener is safe to consume.



In a post on social media, the food regulator said a sample was collected from the premises of Bharat Hotels Ltd (The Lalit), Connaught Place, New Delhi.



According to the FSSAI, the report of the food analyst's laboratory declared the product "substandard" and "unsafe", indicating non-compliance under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006.



A copy of the laboratory analysis report was provided to the food business operator (FBO) for reference and necessary action, the regulator said. A notice has also been issued to Bharat Hotels Ltd over the non-compliant product.



The FBO was given an opportunity to appeal against the food analyst's report under the relevant section of the FSS Act, 2006, within the prescribed period.



The FBO has also been directed to immediately stop the sale of the identified unsafe food product, the FSSAI added.



Nestle India, in a statement, said its "Low Fat Dairy Whitener is safe to consume and complies with all applicable regulatory requirements. Phosphorus is a nutrient that occurs naturally in milk and is therefore present in all milk-based products."



It further said FSSAI lab reports reflect total phosphorus against the additive limit, without accounting for the substantial natural phosphorus contribution from milk-based ingredients.



"Our product is in full compliance for added phosphorus as per prescribed limits under FSSR, including for as-consumed basis," it said, adding, "We have been in continuous engagement with the authorities as per due process established under law and have shared data across other same/similar milk-based products in the category to reflect presence of naturally occurring phosphorus."



Last month, FSSAI said it had initiated legal action against Nestle India over non-compliance with food safety norms in the products. It had examined NAN Excella Pro Stage 1, Lactogen Pro 1 and a follow-up formula, along with promotional material available on e-commerce platforms. -- PTI