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'Mohammad Deepak' gets bail day after arrest for threatening trader

Sat, 03 October 2026
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08:29
Kotdwar gym owner 'Mohammad' Deepak Kumar/ANI Photo
Kotdwar gym owner 'Mohammad' Deepak Kumar/ANI Photo
A gym owner from Pauri Garhwal's Kotdwar, Deepak Kumar, who shot into the limelight for confronting members of Bajrang Dal harassing a Muslim shopkeeper early this year, was granted bail by a local court on Friday, a day after his arrest for allegedly threatening a local businessman, the police said.

Deepak Kumar was produced before the court of the sub-divisional magistrate in Pauri district's Kotdwar around 6.30 PM, where he was granted bail upon furnishing three bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

A notice was also issued to him under Section 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), warning of punitive action if he causes any breach of peace over the next six months, officials said.

The action followed a complaint lodged on Thursday evening by a local businessman, Sanjeev Tonk, who accused Deepak of rude behavior, abusive language, and issuing death threats over a social media comment. -- PTI

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