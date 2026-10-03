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Meghalaya infant dies in mother's arms during 3-hour trek for medical help

Sat, 03 October 2026
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An ailing infant died in his mother's arms as she carried the child for nearly three hours to seek medical help in a remote village in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district, with the lack of a motorable road adding to the tragedy, villagers claimed on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday at Domkyrkoh village in Rambrai C&RD Block in Rambrai-Jyrngam constituency, where residents claimed that the family was forced to travel on foot after vehicle drivers refused to enter the village, citing the poor condition of the road.

Videos purportedly showing the family carrying the child have also surfaced on social media.

According to villagers, the parents spent the night trying to arrange a vehicle to take the ailing infant to a hospital.

However, drivers reportedly refused to come to the village because of the road conditions and asked the family to bring the child to Mawdet village, around 10 km away, from where they could be picked up.

With no other option, the parents began the journey on foot the following morning. The three-hour trek proved fatal as the infant died on the way, villagers said.

The incident has raised questions over road connectivity in the area, particularly as a Rs 25-crore road project was announced to connect Mainop, Mawiong, Rambrai and Domkyrkoh.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong earlier laid the foundation stone for the 10-km road project, which was intended to improve connectivity and provide residents with better access to healthcare, markets and other essential services.

Despite the announcement, villagers said the road remains in poor condition, leaving residents dependent on footpaths for emergencies and routine travel.

The incident has also triggered questions over the implementation of rural road projects and the delivery of basic services to remote communities.

Village headman B Syiem confirmed the incident and urged authorities to ensure that such loss of life does not occur in the future.

The deputy commissioner has sought a detailed report on the matter, an officer said. -- PTI

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