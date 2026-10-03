Medical student from Rajasthan drowns in Gujarat waterfall

09:49

Rahul Puniya (22), a final-year MBBS student of GMERS Medical College, Rajpipla, was visiting the spot with college friends, said Dr Kaushik Damor, warden of the boys' hostel of the institution.



The waterfall is around 55 km away from Rajpipla in Narmada district.



According to the local police, Puniya slipped while standing near the waterfall and fell into deep water.



His friends tried to rescue him but he disappeared under water, Dr Damor said.



He was finally pulled out and taken to the Nasvadi Primary Health Centre where doctors declared him dead, Damor said. -- PTI

A 22-year-old medical student from Rajasthan drowned in a waterfall in Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district on Friday afternoon, an official said.The incident took place at Kukarda waterfall.