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Man stabbed, robbed of Rs 30 lakh on Delhi flyover

Sat, 03 October 2026
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09:27
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
A 30-year-old employee of a plastic granules manufacturing company was allegedly stabbed and robbed of Rs 30 lakh by three men on a motorcycle on the Zakhira flyover in west Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place around 2.30 am on Wednesday night when the employee, identified as Praveen, was travelling from his home in Jafrabad towards Paschim Vihar on a motorcycle carrying the cash, he said.

When he reached the Zakhira flyover, three men riding a motorcycle intercepted him and tried to snatch his bag containing the money.

Praveen resisted the robbers, after which one of them took out a knife and stabbed him in the chest, the sources said.

The accused then fled towards an unknown direction on their motorcycle with the bag containing Rs 30 lakh, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed the injured man to a hospital.

A case under sections related to robbery and assault has been registered at the Moti Nagar police station and an investigation has been initiated, police said.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the Zakhira flyover and roads in the surrounding areas to identify the accused and trace their route before and after the robbery. -- PTI

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