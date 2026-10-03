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Kashi all set to host 3-day IAF air show; Modi likely to attend

Sat, 03 October 2026
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The sacred city of Kashi is set to host the Indian Air Force's air show for three days beginning October 24, with the prime minister and the defence minister likely attendees.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the grand air show proposed at Namo Ghat in Varanasi from October 24 to October 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are likely to attend the main event on October 25, the state government said in a statement.

During the meeting, IAF and district officials presented their plans to the chief minister on the air show preparations.

The officials briefed him on arrangements for spectator galleries, the grandstand, designated areas for special guests, the media arena, entry and exit routes, and security checking centres.

"There is considerable enthusiasm among the general public about this air show, as well, and a large number of people may arrive to watch IAF's display. Keeping this in view, arrangements for crowd management, smooth traffic movement, parking and zone-wise site identification should be ensured in advance," Adityanath said, according to the statement.

He also directed officials to manage the spectators' movement and ensure that there is plenty of drinking water, first aid, and sanitation arrangements.

"In such a situation, crowd management at ghats, traffic operations, parking, and movement through water and land routes should be handled under an integrated action plan. Keeping possible situations in mind, security and emergency arrangements should also be rehearsed in advance, so that, if required, all concerned teams can take immediate coordinated action," Adityanath said.

The chief minister called for coordination between the district magistrates of all districts in the Varanasi division over the three days of the aerial show.

"Indian Air Force, district administration, police administration and all concerned departments should complete the preparations within the stipulated timeframe through mutual coordination, so that devotees, tourists and the general public visiting Kashi are provided a safe and convenient environment," Adityanath said. -- PTI

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