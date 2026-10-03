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IAF needs 36-40 new fighter jets a year: Air Chief

Sat, 03 October 2026
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India is looking at finalising the much-awaited multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) deal by this financial year provided things go as per plan, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, said on Saturday.

In its largest-ever defence acquisition push, India in February cleared a long-pending proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets under a government-to-government framework with France, nearly two decades after the plan was originally rolled out to boost the Indian Air Force's combat prowess.

The price negotiations and other critical issues relating to the project are currently underway.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Air Force Day, the Air Chief Marshal also said that the force may have to look at the procurement of another platform if the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme faces delays.

"Russia has offered us Su-57 jets, but no decision has been made on it," he said.

Responding to a question on the depleting strength of fighter squadrons, Air Chief Marshal Singh said the Indian Air Force (IAF) needs at least 36 to 40 aircraft annually in the next few years.

He said air power remains crucial in the context of overall military strength and that India needs to further ramp up its air power.

On modernisation of the IAF, he said the force has to be augmented through artificial intelligence

"We have to have an AI-augmented force," he said.

Self-reliance is crucial for overall combat readiness, he added.

The Chief of Air Staff also underlined the need for India to produce a fighter jet engine in the country. -- PTI

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