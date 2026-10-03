IAF chief hails Smit Machchha's bravery

19:33

Captain Smit Machchhar displayed exceptional bravery in saving a flydubai flight this week, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said on Saturday.



Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, on Wednesday in an alleged attempt to bring down the plane.



However, despite being stabbed, Machchhar saved the flight.



"Every Indian is proud of him. What he did was exceptionally brave. He showed great physical and mental resolve," Air Chief Marshal Singh said.



He made the remarks while responding to a question at a press conference.



The plane carrying 174 people was forced to make an emergency landing in Tabuk in northwest Saudi Arabia.



Machchhar has been hailed as a "true hero" by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



In an interview with CNN on Wednesday evening, Netanyahu said the injured pilot, passengers and other crew members had "managed to prevent a 9/11 disaster".



Machchhar is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the United Arab Emirates. PTI