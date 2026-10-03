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I followed rules, never used casteist words: IIT-B professor

Sat, 03 October 2026
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11:37
Image courtesy IIT Bombay
Image courtesy IIT Bombay
The Mumbai Crime Branch has recorded the statement of IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayan Doolla in connection with the death of student Sahil Wakode, with the professor denying allegations levelled against him.

According to sources, Doolla was questioned for around eight to 10 hours on Friday at the IIT Bombay campus in Powai.

During his statement, Doolla told the Crime Branch that he had followed the guidelines and procedures prescribed by the institute while dealing with the student, sources said.

The professor also denied using any caste-based or derogatory words during his interaction with Sahil.

Doolla further denied the allegations made against him in connection with the case and maintained that he had acted in accordance with the institutional guidelines, sources said. 

The Crime Branch is expected to examine Dula's statement alongside the statements of other persons questioned in the case and the evidence collected during the investigation.

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