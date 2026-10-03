Husband of TCS harassment-conversion case accused files divorce plea

18:41

A family court here has issued a summons to Nida Khan, an accused in the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion case at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), following a divorce petition filed by her husband.



According to sources, the summons was issued on August 22 following a divorce petition filed by Nida's husband seeking dissolution of their marriage.



The court ordered Khan, or her lawyer, to appear before it on October 16.



Khan, arrested in the TCS case, was subsequently granted bail.



The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the TCS sexual harassment and conversion case has filed two charge sheets so far. PTI