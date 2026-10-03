Family of slain Sena-UBT leader demands CBI probe

09:17

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray meets family members of the late party worker Pradeep Purnekar in Thane./@ShivSenaUBT_ X/ANI Photo

The family of slain Shiv Sena-UBT leader Pradeep Purnekar has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his murder, citing fears of local political interference in Maharashtra's Thane city.



Purnekar's family met visiting BJP leaders, including MLA Sanjay Kelkar and MLC Niranjan Davkhare, on Friday, urging them to arrange an urgent meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure a fair investigation free from political pressure.



Speaking to the media, Purnekar's wife and son demanded capital punishment for the perpetrators and the immediate removal of any suspects holding political or official posts.



They appealed for the CBI to step in and uncover the broader conspiracy behind the attack.



Purnekar, the Thane division head of Sena (UBT), was shot at and stabbed on the night of September 29 within the jurisdiction of Kapurbawdi police station. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed during emergency treatment.



The police have arrested three persons in connection with the fatal shooting and have launched a search for two other accused. -- PTI