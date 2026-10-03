Dubai Crown Prince meets Smit Machchhar in hospital

18:21

Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Saturday praised Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for his "courage" in averting a possible tragedy after he was attacked by his co-pilot during a flight to Israel.



Captain Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday while it was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.



Crown Prince Hamdan visited Machchhar at the hospital where he is undergoing treatment and posted photographs from the meeting on X.



Hamdan, who is also the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said the flydubai pilot had "embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life."



"From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise," he said.



"We are proud that he is part of our team, part of the story of our nation and part of what the UAE stands for a nation of compassion, a nation of peace and a nation of life," the crown prince added.



The Indian Embassy in the UAE earlier said Machchhar was recovering well and remained under medical care.



"Indian braveheart Capt. Smit remains under excellent medical care & is recovering well. We are in touch with his family & local authorities, extending support for a speedy recovery," the embassy said in a post on X on Saturday.



The embassy also thanked the UAE government for providing medical care to Machchhar and said it joined well-wishers in praying for his recovery. -- PTI