Car explodes while being refuelled at CNG station in Guj

15:37

A car exploded while being refuelled at a CNG filling station on National Highway-48 in Gujarat's Vadodara district, police said on Saturday.



There were no casualties in the blast as no one was inside the vehicle, they said.



The incident occurred around 2 pm on Thursday at an Indian Oil fuel station near Karjan when the vehicle's CNG cylinder burst immediately after being filled, an official from the Karjan police station told PTI.



Visuals of the incident circulating on social media showed the blast ripping apart the rear section of the vehicle, scattering metal and glass fragments in all directions. Two vehicles parked nearby were also damaged in the incident. PTI