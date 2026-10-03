BJP district chief repeatedly raped me, alleges UP party leader

20:40

A 35-year-old Uttar Pradesh BJP leader has accused the party's Ballia district president Sanjay Mishra of repeatedly raping her, alleging that his name was removed from a police complaint filed in connection with the circulation of her intimate photographs and video on WhatsApp.



The woman made the allegations in an affidavit submitted before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Ballia on September 28.



Bansdih Deputy Superintendent of Police Jai Shankar Mishra dismissed the woman's allegation that the police altered her complaint.



"The affidavit has been received, and the matter is being investigated. Necessary legal action will be taken on the basis of the evidence collected during the investigation and the merits of the case," he told PTI on Saturday.



According to the police, a case was registered at Bansdih Police Station on September 15 against local BJP office-bearer Alok Singh, Ganesh Gupta, and Ajit Mishra under the Information Technology Act on the complaint of the woman.



The woman alleged that the accused circulated her private video on WhatsApp, causing damage to her privacy, dignity and social reputation.



In a subsequent affidavit, the woman alleged that her statement was not recorded by the police and therefore she was submitting her written statement before the court for its inclusion in the investigation.



She alleged that Alok Singh enjoys the protection of Sanjay Mishra and that he and Mishra raped her several times.



The woman alleged that she had initially given a complaint to Bansdih police naming the BJP district president, but was allegedly pressured into submitting another complaint, following which his name was removed and a case was registered under a lesser provision.



She also alleged that she faces threats and harassment and contemplated suicide before deciding to pursue the matter.



Sanjay Mishra denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and a conspiracy to tarnish his image.



"The woman has been misled into making these allegations. The facts will come out after the investigation. If I have done anything wrong, I am ready to face any punishment," Mishra told PTI.



He said he had informed senior party leaders about the matter.



Mishra also said the woman was a member of the BJP's district executive, and claimed that she wanted to become the district president of the BJP Mahila Morcha. -- PTI