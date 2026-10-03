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Activists return to Jantar Mantar to protest against CEC

Sat, 03 October 2026
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16:35
Neha Bora, National President of AISA
Neha Bora, National President of AISA
Around 150 protesters, including AISA national president Neha Bora, activist Yogendra Yadav and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, were detained on Saturday as they marched from Patel Chowk towards Jantar Mantar to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and demand his resignation, an official said.

AISA members said senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Nitya Ramakrishnan, Pallav Sisodia and Prashant Bhushan, along with activist Yogendra Yadav, joined Bora and other students during the march.

Police began detaining protesters as they gathered near the protest site, with security personnel deployed at multiple points and barricades placed on roads leading towards Jantar Mantar.

AISA members alleged that a male police officer manhandled Bora during the police action and that another Delhi Police officer abused her. The allegations could not be independently verified immediately.

The fresh mobilisation came after Bora, who was among those detained on Friday, called on activists to return to Jantar Mantar at 1 pm and continue their protest demanding Kumar's resignation and raising concerns over the SIR of electoral rolls.

The development comes a day after nearly 1,000 protesters were detained from Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas as police and paramilitary personnel prevented large groups from reaching the protest site. Many of those detained were subsequently released.

Delhi Police has registered at least three FIRs in connection with Friday's protests, two at Parliament Street police station and one at Connaught Place police station, under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

No individual or organisation has been named as an accused in the FIRs, though details of the organisers and organisations that proposed or participated in the demonstrations have been mentioned in their contents, a senior police officer said.

The FIRs relate to alleged violations of prohibitory orders imposed across the New Delhi district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibited gatherings of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, picketing, dharnas and slogan shouting without prior written permission.

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LIVE! Activists return to Jantar Mantar to protest against CEC
LIVE! Activists return to Jantar Mantar to protest against CEC