AAP suspends Punjab MLA after he claims teacher shortage

21:38

AAP MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana on Saturday accused his party leadership and Punjab government of not addressing the issue of shortage of teachers in certain government schools in his constituency.



However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rejected Maiserkhana's claims and suspended him from the party for alleged "anti-party activities and indiscipline".



Earlier, going live on his Facebook page, Maiserkhana, the MLA from Maur in Punjab's Bathinda, said he took to social media after being fed up with not being able to get his grievance concerning the shortage of teachers resolved.



Seeking to dispute his party's claims regarding achievements in school education under the AAP government in Punjab, the MLA alleged that the situation at the ground level was the opposite.



Turning emotional, the AAP MLA said his son also studies in the government's School of Eminence, which also faces a shortage of teachers. He claimed that among the ruling party legislators, he is the only MLA whose children study in a government school.



"I am going live after feeling sad. I kept demanding the filling of teacher posts but it has not been done yet," claimed the AAP MLA as he levelled allegations against his party's own government.



The MLA claimed that after he raised this issue with the party leadership, he was told that the chief minister had called him.



"But he did not meet me," he claimed. "How long will I tolerate? What did I do wrong to the party?" he said.



The AAP MLA said he knows he will be denied a ticket for contesting the upcoming polls. "But I will continue to fight for people," he said.



The legislator said he took his grievance to the party high command but there was no resolution. "Tell me where am I wrong," he asked.



He expressed fear that an FIR may be lodged against him.



The MLA said the principal of the school told his son to ask his father to complete the strength of teachers.



"My fight is for schools. If nothing is done in schools, then what will one do with such education?" he asked.



"Among all MLAs, only my children study in a government school," he said.



After the MLA's outburst, Punjab AAP general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat said Maiserkhana is being suspended with immediate effect.



"It has come to the notice of the party that you have been found involved in anti-party activities and indiscipline. In view of the above, your primary membership from the party is suspended with immediate effect," Barsat said. -- PTI