Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'A true display of courage and duty': SRK lauds pilot Smit Machchhar

Sat, 03 October 2026
Share:
17:27
image
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday said Captain Smit Machchhar showed "what being a Captain entails" by putting the safety of those onboard ahead of his own after being stabbed by his co-pilot aboard a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

In a post on X, SRK praised Machchhar for his courage in thwarting his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash the flight, which was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children, on Wednesday.

"Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most!! It's not easy to stare adversity in the face and put one's safety on the line. But you did just that to protect those onboard and showed us what being a Captain entails.

"A true display of courage and duty. Wishing you a speedy recovery, the country is proud of you," the actor wrote.

Earlier, actor Salman Khan had also praised Machchhar on social media, saying he had "done an amazing job" and that it would be a "pleasure" to fly with him.

The flydubai flight had transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk city.

On Friday, Machchhar spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a video call from hospital and recounted the incident.

Modi praised the pilot's bravery, presence of mind and composure, saying Machchhar took a split-second decision that helped save the lives of those onboard.

The motive behind the co-pilot's alleged attack remains under investigation. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India vs WI 3rd ODI Updates: KL Rahul century fires India to 351-7
India vs WI 3rd ODI Updates: KL Rahul century fires India to 351-7

LIVE! Dubai Crown Prince meets Smit Machchhar in hospital
LIVE! Dubai Crown Prince meets Smit Machchhar in hospital

Asian Games 2026: Indian Men's Hockey Team Win Gold
Asian Games 2026: Indian Men's Hockey Team Win Gold

India's men's hockey team successfully defended their Asian Games gold medal by defeating Malaysia 5-1, securing a direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Flydubai co-pilot attacked captain with cockpit crash axe
Flydubai co-pilot attacked captain with cockpit crash axe

Flydubai co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami 'attempted a terrorist act' on flight FZ1073 to Tel Aviv, attacking Captain Smit Machchhar with a crash axe and trying to seize control.

Vijay slams Stalin's 'suitcase' remark at TVK woman nominee
Vijay slams Stalin's 'suitcase' remark at TVK woman nominee

Vijay has vehemently condemned DMK president M K Stalin's alleged derogatory and body-shaming remarks against TVK candidate P Sathyabama, sparking a major political controversy ahead of the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll.