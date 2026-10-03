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5 Indians rescued after projectile hits tanker in Hormuz

Sat, 03 October 2026
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08:17
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Five Indian nationals aboard a Kuwait-flagged tanker were safely shifted ashore after the vessel was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the Embassy of India in Oman said.

In a post on X on Friday (local time), the embassy said it had coordinated the rescue of the five Indian nationals aboard the tanker MT Kazimah III after the vessel was hit by a projectile in the region.

The embassy also expressed gratitude to the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance during the rescue operation.

"Earlier today, the Mission coordinated rescue of five Indian nationals on board the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III, struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. All 5 Indian nationals have been shifted ashore safely. We thank the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance," the Embassy said in the post.

The vessel is a crude oil tanker currently sailing under the flag of Kuwait and is en route to the port of Lomé in Togo.

The development comes as India continues to closely monitor the safety and well-being of Indian seafarers operating on commercial vessels across the Persian Gulf. -- ANI

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