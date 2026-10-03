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3 held in Tripura for extorting money in name of Durga Puja; attacking woman cop

Sat, 03 October 2026
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Tripura's Teliamura Police arrested three individuals for allegedly extorting money under the guise of Durga Puja donations and assaulting an on-duty woman police officer. 

According to the police, Sanjib Chakma, a resident of the Manikpur area, was driving his vehicle through Teliamura town when members of a local club intercepted his vehicle near a cafeteria in the Shantinagar area and forcibly collected Rs 4,000 in cash as a Durga Puja donation.

When they attempted to assault him, he fled to the Teliamura police station to save his life and lodged a written complaint. 

Upon receiving the complaint, a team of police and TSR personnel led by Woman SI Sumitra Debbarma of Teliamura police station left for the club to nab the accused. 

At around 1:30 AM, while they were proceeding along the National Highway, complainant Sanjib Chakma identified the accused.

The police further stated that when officers attempted to detain the culprits, the accused acted aggressively and misbehaved with on-duty TSR personnel. 

It is alleged that when two female police personnel stepped forward, they were struck by a motorcycle, knocking the pillion-riding female officer onto the road. -- ANI 

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