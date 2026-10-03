2,000 personnel, 400 volunteers, 3 rounds of checking for Brazil-India clash

12:12

Indian men's football players in action during a practice match at VYBK Stadium, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police have deployed around 2,000 personnel and 400 civic volunteers at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, better known as Salt Lake Stadium, near Kolkata to maintain law and order during the Brazil-India football match scheduled on Saturday, a senior officer said.



Spectators will have to undergo three rounds of checking, while digital verification of the tickets will be conducted and strict vigil maintained through over 300 CCTV cameras installed on the stadium premises, Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Rathore Amit Kumar Bharat said.



Viewers would enter the stadium through separate channels and barricades and guardrails have been installed to regulate queues and streamline crowd movement, he said.



"Police personnel will be deployed at strategic points to ensure smooth entry, movement and exit of spectators," he said.



Spectators have been advised to reach the venue by 5 pm so that security checks can be completed without creating a rush close to kick-off, he said.



"Frisking of the football fans and digital verification of their tickets will be conducted before they are allowed to enter the stadium," the officer added.



Spectators will not be allowed to carry food or water bottles inside the stadium. Firecrackers, smoke candles, lighters, cigarettes and other inflammable articles have also been prohibited. Alcohol and narcotic substances will not be permitted either, another police officer said.



Security personnel will also keep a close watch on spectators to prevent throwing of objects on the ground, he said.



Saturday's extensive security arrangements come months after chaos during Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's visit to the stadium in December last year.



Police personnel deployed at the stands will remain alert for any situation involving spectators and respond promptly if required, he added.



Spectators have been urged to extend cooperation to police personnel and civic volunteers during security checks. PTI