'Were seconds from dying': Dentist on FlyDubai attack

10:47

"I think, how [can] I help this situation for all [the passengers for all plane. How I can help," he told ABC News.





"And I see one pilot on the floor, with blood."

The flight, designated as FlyDubai Flight 1073 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, plunged roughly 16,000 feet in just two minutes after the co-pilot allegedly stabbed Captain Machchhar with a knife in a suspected terrorist attempt to force the aircraft into a nose dive.





Amid the chaos, passenger Yaniv Hayun dragged the assailant from the controls, levelled the aircraft, and allowed a third pilot to land safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, ensuring all 180 passengers survived unharmed.

Recounting the immediate aftermath inside the cabin, Dr Musaev explained how he and another passenger utilised headphones to bind the attacker's hands.





Once restrained, the suspect offered little explanation aside from stating he originated from Oman before repeatedly pleading, "Kill me, kill me, please."

"Everything will be good," Musaev recalled telling the pilot.





"He said to me, 'Help me, please. Help me, please. I don't want to die here.'"

Following this mid-air security breach, further details regarding the heroics of the Indian captain and ongoing international investigations have emerged.





The service was nearing Israeli airspace when the co-pilot allegedly assaulted the flight captain with a knife and sought to down the aircraft, according to statements given by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to CBS News.





The captain managed to repel the co-pilot sufficiently to unlatch the cockpit entry, while two non-duty aviators present onboard successfully assumed control of the plane for its emergency touchdown in Tabuk.

The identity of the flight's co-pilot has not yet been publicly disclosed, though an Omani official verified to CBS News that the assailant was born in Oman and possesses Omani citizenship, even though Muscat has not formally acknowledged his citizenship publicly.





Detailing the harrowing moments inside the cockpit, Prime Minister Netanyahu revealed to Fox and Friends that crew members had to use earphone cords and plastic cuffs to restrain the attacker.

"That pilot wasn't sitting in the pilot's chair," Mencer said.





"He was standing over the controls. He was using his feet to destroy the controls of the aircraft while he was attacking that Indian pilot."





Mencer added, "His objective was to bring down that airplane."

During conversations with Fox News, Netanyahu also stated that 'personal information' collated through ongoing interrogations led Israeli authorities to deduce that the co-pilot 'underwent Islamist radical indoctrination'.





Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz previously characterised the occurrence as 'an attempted jihadist terror attack', labelling the co-pilot a 'terrorist'.

"We're working on it right now," Mr Trump said.





"They're being very open with us. I would say the answer, based on what I'm hearing, is yes. But we're working on it right now."

His remarks exceeded assertions made by Netanyahu, who informed Fox that it remained 'too early to say' whether Iranian involvement existed.





An Israeli security official informed CBS News that investigators are examining whether the occurrence could represent an attempted September 11-style strike, alongside probing if the perpetrator acted independently.





Netanyahu has previously cautioned regarding mounting security hazards targeting Israel and its assets amidst ongoing campaigns against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Following his immediate arrest, the suspect was transferred to the United Arab Emirates.





A senior Israeli official revealed to CBS News that UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally conveyed to Netanyahu his expectation that Saudi authorities would transfer the co-pilot to the UAE.





Consequently, Israeli investigative personnel have been dispatched to the UAE to join the locally led inquiry and assist in ascertaining whether outside parties orchestrated the attack.

Footage released by Israel's Channel 12 captured the chaos aboard the Flydubai flight after Captain Smit Machchhar and passengers thwarted the crash attempt.





Filmed from a seat near the cockpit, the video records passengers shouting 'he tried to crash the plane', yelling 'take him out', and urging others to sit down.





As police teams arrived following the emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, passengers informed ground staff that the co-pilot "is a terrorist."

An ordinary journey transformed into a desperate fight for survival when an Israeli dentist aboard a FlyDubai service sprang into action, combining quick thinking and medical expertise to save the severely injured captain after a mid-air cockpit attack.Dr Shota Musaev recounted that upon rushing toward the flight deck alongside fellow passengers after Capt Smit Machchhar was assaulted, he instantly focused on how he could intervene to protect everyone on board."Once he had been subdued, caught, he didn't resist," Musaev noted.Shifting his focus to the flight deck, Dr Musaev administered emergency medical treatment to Captain Machchhar, applying direct pressure to stem profuse bleeding from wounds sustained to the head, neck, and hands.Reflecting on the terrifying 40-minute ordeal after landing in Saudi Arabia, Dr Musaev shared the sheer scale of the near-tragedy with, choking up as he asked, "Do you understand we were five to 10 seconds from dying?"Captain Machchhar received initial medical care locally before being transferred to a hospital in the United Arab Emirates, where the Indian consulate confirmed his steady recovery.Expressing profound admiration for the injured commander, Dr Musaev stated his hope to reunite with Captain Machchhar to express personal gratitude for saving the lives of everyone on board despite his grievous injuries."We'll say thank you very much for all," Musaev told, emphasising that weathering the crisis was a collective effort."He is lying on the floor and he calls out to the crew, 'kill me, kill me'. So, it is clear that he was suicidal and was going to down the plane," Netanyahu said, earlier characterising the episode toas looking 'like a suicide attempt'.Adding further perspective, David Mencer, a spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister, disclosed during an appearance on' daily news programme 'The Story' that Netanyahu obtained a detailed testimony from a passenger who entered the cockpit alongside flight attendants.Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump intimated that the co-pilot could have connections to Tehran, remarking that this assessment was 'based on what I'm hearing'.Earlier, Netanyahu had hailed the "tremendous act of heroism" by Captain Machchhar, noting that the injured pilot managed to unlock the cockpit door while "fighting for his life," helping prevent what could have been another 9/11-style crash.Meanwhile, India's Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, confirmed that Captain Smit Machchhar is in a stable condition and recovering well in a UAE hospital. Visiting the captain and his family, Ambassador Mittal reported that Machchhar's morale is high and he was "smiling and also laughing."Speaking to Prasar Bharati following his hospital visit, the envoy commended Captain Machchhar as a 'brave son of India', praising his courageous response during the mid-air crisis for saving hundreds of lives and averting a major catastrophe. --