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UP couple hits diamond jackpot in Panna, finds four gems worth Rs 12 lakh

Fri, 02 October 2026
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Driven to Madhya Pradesh after business losses, a couple from Uttar Pradesh struck a fortune by unearthing four precious stones worth Rs 12 lakh in two days at a leased mine in Panna.

Jhansi resident Guddi Devi and her husband Rajkumar Shrivas unearthed four raw diamonds weighing a total of 5.16 carats in the Sarkoha area after six months of gruelling excavation, officials said on Friday.

Facing severe financial distress, the couple had relocated to Guddi's maternal home in Panna after seeing social media posts about diamonds, and they leased a local pit to try their luck in mining precious stones.

According to officials, the discovery comprises two bright, high-quality diamonds weighing 1.62 and 1.29 carats, alongside two medium-quality stones weighing 1.44 and 0.81 carats.

Diamond expert Anupam Singh arrived at the district office to officially receive and vault the precious stones.

Singh said the gems will be placed in an upcoming government auction, with net proceeds transferred to the couple after deducting mandatory state royalties and taxes. -- PTI

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