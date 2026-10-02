Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Two held with ganja worth Rs 2.20 cr in Chhattisgarh

Fri, 02 October 2026
Share:
21:59
image
Two persons were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Friday allegedly with 440.63 kg of ganja worth around Rs 2.20 crore, a police official said.

Mohammad Wasim (28) and Mohammad Asif (34), residents of Mundera village in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, were held at Lavakera police checkpost by personnel of Anti-Narcotics Unit and Tapkara police station, said Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh.

They were travelling in a mini-truck from Odisha towards Uttar Pradesh and had concealed the contraband beneath chilli sacks, he said.

The estimated value of the ganja is Rs 2.20 crore, the SSP said, adding that a case was registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Tapkara police station.

"They have claimed the ganja was procured from Odisha's Baudh region and was being transported to Prayagraj in UP. Further probe is on to establish the source of the contraband, its intended recipients and the involvement of other persons," he said. 

An anti-narcotics team has been deployed at Lavakera checkpost, located close to the Odisha border, and regular checks are being conducted on suspicious vehicles as part of the crackdown on drug trafficking, Singh added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Historic Gold! India End 44-year Wait in Women's Asian Games Hockey
Historic Gold! India End 44-year Wait in Women's Asian Games Hockey

The Indian women's hockey team defeated defending champions China 1-0 to win their first Asian Games gold medal in 44 years, securing a direct berth for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Lalremsiami scored the winning goal, and goalkeeper...

LIVE! 265 weekly intl flights to be cut from Mumbai airport
LIVE! 265 weekly intl flights to be cut from Mumbai airport

Cipla's Pune warehouse licences cancelled afresh by FDA
Cipla's Pune warehouse licences cancelled afresh by FDA

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the drug sale and distribution licences of Cipla Pharma & Life Sciences Ltd's carrying and forwarding (C&F) warehouse in Pune. This action follows alleged...

'I wouldn't let others die': Capt Machchhar tells Modi
'I wouldn't let others die': Capt Machchhar tells Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Captain Smit Machchaar for his exceptional bravery in foiling an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flydubai flight. Modi spoke to Machchaar and his family, expressing pride in...

Anti-CEC stir in Delhi turns tense, hundreds detained
Anti-CEC stir in Delhi turns tense, hundreds detained

The Delhi police detained more than 500 protesters, including Aam Aadmi Party leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha, Atishi and Sanjay Singh, as well as activists of some student outfits, during a protest against the CEC at Jantar...