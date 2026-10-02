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TN CM Vijay announces Rs 30 lakh for Asian Games medallist Nethra Kumanan

Fri, 02 October 2026
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18:03
Nethra Kumanon/Reuters
Nethra Kumanon/Reuters
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday announced a Rs 30 lakh cash incentive for sailor Nethra Kumanan, who won a bronze medal in the women's dinghy event at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan.

Vijay conveyed his appreciation and greetings to Kumanan through a social media post, saying her achievement had brought pride to Tamil Nadu and India.

He said the Rs 30 lakh incentive was being provided by the Tamil Nadu government to honour her achievement and lauded her talent, hard work and dedication.

Vijay also said Kumanan's success would inspire young sportspersons in Tamil Nadu and wished her continued success in the future. -- PTI

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