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Thackerays shorten route for Sunday protest against EC

Fri, 02 October 2026
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Shiv Sena-UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have shortened the route of their joint protest against the Election Commission on October 4 after a "request" from the Mumbai police, a party leader said on Friday.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anil Parab said that the parties agreed to alter the route and decided on a revised march from Metro Cinema to the BMC headquarters after police commissioner Deven Bharti highlighted potential bottlenecks and safety risks on the original Byculla flyover stretch.

Uddhav Thackeray's Sena-UBT and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had earlier announced a march from Byculla to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters.

Addressing a news conference along with MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar, Parab said, "As per the earlier route, we had to cross a flyover at Byculla. There are also dividers of up to 3.5 to 4 feet there. If any untoward incident occurs, there will be no place to escape. So the Mumbai commissioner requested us to change the route. We have honoured the request after discussing the issue with our respective party chiefs."

The timing of the morcha remains 10 am. -- PTI

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