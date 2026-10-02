Tamil Nadu bypolls: Vijay to hold roadshow, Stalin to launch campaign

11:45

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief Edappadi K Palaniswami are all set to campaign on Friday for the October 6 bypolls.



As the campaign intensifies for the high-stakes bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder Vijay will hold a roadshow at Madurantakam near Chennai in the evening.



Vijay days ago held rallies in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, seeking votes for the party nominees, Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama respectively.



Former chief minister Stalin will launch his campaign at Dharapuram in western Tamil Nadu, while party leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and Kanimozhi have already been campaigning for the bypolls in the two segments.



DMK's I Paranthaman and S Suganya are in the fray in Madurantakam and Dharapuram respectively.



AIADMK chief Palaniswami will also campaign at Dharapuram and hold a roadshow there.



Kanitha Samptah and K Bhanumathi are the AIADMK candidates in Madurantakam and Dharapuram respectively. -- PTI