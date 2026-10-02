Sena-UBT leader's murder:Shooter, aide held from Raigad

13:58

The police on Friday arrested two key suspects, including the shooter, allegedly involved in gunning down Shiv Sena-UBT leader Pradeep Purnekar in Maharashtra's Thane city, the police said.



Acting on technical surveillance, the police nabbed shooter Nikhil Yadav and accomplice Nitesh Pawar near Pen in Raigad district in an early morning operation, securing critical leads about the Ghodbunder Road shooting, an official said.



The fatal shooting on Tuesday night triggered tensions as hundreds of Sena (UBT) workers, alongside family members and senior leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, gathered outside Kapurbawdi police station, carrying Purnekar's mortal remains post-autopsy on Wednesday.



The police registered a case against five persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.



The police had earlier arrested Papya Shinde, a former aide of Purnekar, while Santosh Kanojia, alias Talli, and another unidentified accused remain absconding. -- PTI