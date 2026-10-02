Security tightened at Muimbai's Shivaji Park ahead of CJP stir

14:09

Police personnel being deployed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai ahead of CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Friday./ANI on X

Security forces were deployed in large numbers around Shivaji Park on Friday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) prepared to launch a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, despite the police denying permission for the agitation.



Police and railway authorities have deployed forces around Dadar station and the iconic ground in central Mumbai ahead of the proposed 4 pm demonstration.



A police contingent, including women personnel, alongside security teams from other agencies, have been stationed at strategic locations to prevent any untoward incident, an official said.



Extensive barricading has also been erected across major entry points leading to Shivaji Park, he said.



Residents of the area have voiced strong opposition to the demonstration taking place in their neighbourhood.



"The planned protest is disrupting the peace and daily life in our area. They are attempting to carry this out forcefully, and such protests should not be permitted in a residential zone," a local said.



Police officials said they are closely monitoring the situation to maintain law and order and ensure traffic movement in the surrounding Dadar area remains unaffected. -- PTI