SC likely to get 3 new judges 'by coming week'

20:42

Three new judges are likely to be appointed to the Supreme Court next week, sources said on Friday.



The Supreme Court collegium had on September 29 recommended the elevation of three high court chief justices to the top court.



Sources aware of the appointment procedure said the elevation of Justice Sunita Agarwal, Chief Justice, Gujarat High Court, Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice, Delhi High Court, and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court to the apex court is likely to take place "by coming week".



Once they take formal oaths, the number of judges in SC will go up to 37, one short of the sanctioned strength.



At present, there are 34 judges, including the CJI, in the top court.



The sanctioned strength was recently increased from 34 to 38 following the Supreme Court Amendment Act, 2026.



This will be the second set of appointments in the Supreme Court after its sanctioned strength was increased. -- PTI