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PSBs Lead Among UPI Senders, Private Banks Top Receivers

Fri, 02 October 2026
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National Payments Corporation of India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dilip Asbe recently said the proposed merchant discount rate (MDR) would fund a sustainable Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem, with the money flowing to the banks and UPI platforms.

An NPCI circular shows remitter banks will get the largest share of the revenue charged on person-to-merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 once it takes effect on October 15.

Public-sector banks (PSBs) dominate as remitters, with State Bank of India accounting for 28 per cent of UPI transactions initiated, followed by Bank of Baroda at 7.5 per cent.

However, private banks lead on the beneficiary or merchant side, with Yes Bank receiving 41 per cent of UPI transactions, followed by Axis Bank at a little over 10 per cent.

By volume, UPI accou­nted for 87 percent of digital-payment transactions as of July 2026, but just 10 percent of the transaction value.
 

--Sneha Sasikumar, Business Standard

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