Power shortage rose fivefold in September

11:01

India's electricity shortage rose to 544 million units (MUs) in September, more than five times the 98 MUs recorded in August 2026, according to fresh data sourced from the Grid Controller of India (Grid-India).



The rise comes amid high power demand due to below-normal monsoon rainfall and improved economic activity. Energy shortage had declined from 270 MUs in April to 98 MUs in August. In September, the daily energy shortage peaked at 54 MUs on September 15 before declining significantly.



However, the overall shortage remained low at just 0.6 per cent of electricity demand. Data showed maximum power demand met by the grid rose to 248 gigawatts (Gw) on September 30, while the shortage stood at only 1,551 megawatts (Mw) during evening peak hours that day.



During solar hours on Wednesday, the grid met a maximum power demand of 248 Gw with no electricity shortage. During non-solar hours, maximum demand stood at 235 Gw, with a shortage of 3,358 Mw, Grid-India data showed.



The country’s peak power demand reached an all-time high of 271 Gw in May 2026, driven by intense summer cooling requirements. Since then, electricity consumption has continued to rise, including an estimated 11 per cent increase in September.



Overall power demand is expected to increase by 6.5 to 7 per cent in the current financial year, primarily on the back of an El Niño-induced rainfall deficit. During the June-September season, India is estimated to have recorded its lowest monsoon rainfall in more than a decade.



The rise in electricity shortage, though small in volume terms, comes as coal stocks at the country’s thermal power plants have fallen to critically low levels. The number of power plants with critical coal stocks rose to 84 on Wednesday, September 30, with actual stocks at 36 per cent of the normative requirement.



-- Sudheer Pal Singh, Business Standard