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PM Modi speaks to Capt Machchhar, wishes him quick recovery

Fri, 02 October 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar./ANI Video Grab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar./ANI Video Grab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Captain Smit Machchaar, who foiled an attempt by his co-pilot to allegedly crash an Israel-bound flydubai flight, and applauded his bravery.

During the telephonic conversation, Machchaar gave details of his experience and what gave him courage during the incident, government sources said.

Modi applauded the pilot's bravery and wished him a quick recovery, the sources said.

The prime minister on Thursday had said in the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, Machchhar showed immense courage and unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.

Modi said Machchhar is a "HERO" and his valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the prime minister had also said that the pilot of the flydubai flight showed great patience, acumen and bravery.

"And like Israeli PM (Benjamin Netanyahu) today said that this Indian thwarted 9/11 (like attack). For every Indian, Smit's bravery fills our heart with pride," he said.

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