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Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers spinal fracture in Bali, to undergo surgery

Fri, 02 October 2026
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Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has suffered a fracture in her spine following an accident in Indonesian capital Bali and arrangements are being made to bring her back to Mumbai where she will undergo a surgery, her publicist said on Friday.

The actor is under medical observation at a hospital in Bali, where she was on a work-and-holiday trip, the publicist said.

"Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. She is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation. Following further evaluation by the doctors, Nushrratt will be undergoing spine surgery.

"At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery," the publicist said in a statement.

Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Bharuccha will require time to rest and recover, and her work commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected, the statement added.

The publicist requested people to respect the actor's privacy and allow her space to focus on her treatment and recovery.

"We are grateful for everyone's concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate," the statement said.

Bharuccha made her acting debut with the 2006 film Jai Santoshi Maa but became popular after featuring in hits Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010) and 2011's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. -- PTI

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