NIA files chargesheet against two in Bhubaneswar bomb blast case

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The NIA on Thursday filed a chargesheet against two persons in a special court here in connection with a bomb blast in Bhubaneswar in January that left two people dead and damaged a building, an official statement said.



The accused have been identified as Sanu alias Rohan Ranjan Rout and Amiya Ranjan Mallik.



They have been charged under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Explosive Substances Act, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.



The case relates to a blast at New Azadnagar in Sundarpada area under Airfield police station on January 27.



According to the NIA, the explosion took place around 2.45 pm when four people were allegedly engaged in preparing bombs with the intention of committing a crime.



All four were injured, and two of them, including a woman, later succumbed to their injuries.



Sources said prime accused Sehnawaz Malik, his mother Lizatun Bibi, his fiancee Truptimayee Mahal and Mallik were allegedly assembling explosives on the terrace of their house when the blast took place. -- PTI