Modi attends interfaith prayer meeting, pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

20:09

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gandhi Smriti/ANI Photo





He was a pivotal figure in India's freedom struggle, leading movements including the Salt Satyagraha and Quit India Movement. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended a special interfaith prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti in the national capital on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.The prime minister offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, honouring his enduring ideals of truth, peace, and non-violence.During the event, school students and artists rendered devotional bhajans.Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti, remembering his pivotal role in India's freedom movement and his universal message of harmony and social upliftment.Mahatma Gandhi, also known as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. Gandhi Jayanti is observed annually on his birth anniversary.October 2 is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence after the United Nations designated the day to spread the message of non-violence associated with Gandhi's philosophy.