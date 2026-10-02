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Mamata's 2021 Nandigram leg injury was 'fake', have proof: Suvendu

Fri, 02 October 2026
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19:54
Former Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Former Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday alleged that her predecessor Mamata Banerjee's leg injury during her 2021 assembly poll campaigns in Nandigram was "fake", and asserted that he had documentary evidence to prove it.

Speaking at Birulia bazaar in Nandigram II development block, the same location where Banerjee had sustained her injury five years ago, Adhikari threatened to expose that evidence in public domain, if he was ever challenged.

"I went to the SSKM Hospital after becoming the chief minister. I am the president of the hospital committee since it falls under the jurisdiction of Bhabanipur (assembly seat), from where I am an elected representative," he said.

"The X-ray plate is handed over to the patient concerned, but a copy of the report remains with the hospital. I now have that paper in my possession. She (Mamata Banerjee) was the chief minister then. Her doctors had written 'no fracture'," the CM said.

Adhikari, who was campaigning for the upcoming assembly bypolls in Nandigram in support of the BJP candidate Hasirani Rath, claimed that the door of Banerjee's moving vehicle, which was open, had hit an iron pole on the side of the road and rebounded on her, causing a 'minor injury' to her leg. -- PTI

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