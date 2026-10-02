LPU violence: Seven students among nine apprehended

19:44

Nine persons including seven students have been apprehended in connection with the violence on the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus, the police said on Friday.



DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla told reporters on Friday that two FIRs were registered in connection with the incidents of arson, loot, rioting, infrastructure damage, police vehicles being torched, unprovoked attack on police force and blockade of the national highway.



"In both these FIRs based on CCTV footage, technical analysis, media posts, social media posts and other corroborative evidence, we have carried out nine arrests so far," the DIG said.



Among those apprehended is a juvenile, he said.



In another incident in which students of Chitkara University in Patiala district had held a protest a week ago and also damaged a police vehicle over unverified claims that two female students allegedly committed suicide on the campus, Patiala police on Friday said they have arrested two people for spreading rumours on social media and other platforms leading to the incident.



In the incident involving LPU University in Phagwara, DIG Singla said four were apprehended from Phagwara, two were rounded up from Jammu and Kashmir while two were apprehended from Mumbai. -- PTI