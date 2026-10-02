Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Latur students protest against Dipke for abandoning cause

Fri, 02 October 2026
Share:
16:46
Abhijeep Dipke at a school in Hingoli, Maharashtra.
Abhijeep Dipke at a school in Hingoli, Maharashtra.
A group of students held a protest in Latur on Friday against Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke for "abandoning" the NEET exam paper leak fight and moving on to other issues.

They sought answers from Dipke on the assurances the government had given after the CJP's agitation in Jantar Mantar, which resulted in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister on July 25.

The group assembled at Gandhi Chowk in Latur with placards and indulged in sloganeering against Dipke. Some of them also hit a poster of the CJP founder with slippers.

"Why is Dipke now silent on the NEET issue? What has happened to the NEET case? What has Dipke done on the issue of compensation for students who allegedly committed suicide after the NEET exam paper leaked? He should take up the matter with the Centre and fight for the future of students," the group's leader, Satish Karande, said.

Speaking to PTI, Karande claimed the group had been in touch with Dipke for the last one-and-half months but the CJP chief and his associates were giving "evasive" answers.

"Nothing concrete is being done on the NEET issue. We had expected Dipke, who had emerged as a leader during the earlier NEET agitation, to continue fighting for the students. He took up the issue of ZP schools, left it midway and now has gone to Mumbai," Karande said.

Karande said Dipke should have worked on the NEET issue to ensure question papers don't get leaked in the future.

Dipke and his CJP are heading a protest in Shivaji Park in the metropolis seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

-- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asian Games Updates: Women's Hockey Final: India lead China
Asian Games Updates: Women's Hockey Final: India lead China

Sujeet's 8-point comeback seals Asian Games wrestling gold
Sujeet's 8-point comeback seals Asian Games wrestling gold

Sujeet Kalkal clinched the Asian Games gold medal in the men's 65kg wrestling category, overcoming strong rivals including an Olympic champion. He demonstrated remarkable resilience by coming from behind in the final to secure his first...

Asian Games Boxing: Lovlina, Parveen Win Historic Golds; End India's 12-Year Drought
Asian Games Boxing: Lovlina, Parveen Win Historic Golds; End India's 12-Year Drought

Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Parveen Hooda (65kg) have clinched gold medals in women's boxing at the Asian Games, ending India's 12-year wait for titles in the category.

LIVE! Dipke arrives at Mumbai protest against Gyanesh Kumar
LIVE! Dipke arrives at Mumbai protest against Gyanesh Kumar

'I wouldn't let others die': Capt Machchhar tells Modi
'I wouldn't let others die': Capt Machchhar tells Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Captain Smit Machchaar for his exceptional bravery in foiling an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flydubai flight. Modi spoke to Machchaar and his family, expressing pride in...