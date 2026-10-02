Latur students protest against Dipke for abandoning cause

16:46

Abhijeep Dipke at a school in Hingoli, Maharashtra.





-- PTI

A group of students held a protest in Latur on Friday against Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke for "abandoning" the NEET exam paper leak fight and moving on to other issues.They sought answers from Dipke on the assurances the government had given after the CJP's agitation in Jantar Mantar, which resulted in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister on July 25.The group assembled at Gandhi Chowk in Latur with placards and indulged in sloganeering against Dipke. Some of them also hit a poster of the CJP founder with slippers."Why is Dipke now silent on the NEET issue? What has happened to the NEET case? What has Dipke done on the issue of compensation for students who allegedly committed suicide after the NEET exam paper leaked? He should take up the matter with the Centre and fight for the future of students," the group's leader, Satish Karande, said.Speaking to PTI, Karande claimed the group had been in touch with Dipke for the last one-and-half months but the CJP chief and his associates were giving "evasive" answers."Nothing concrete is being done on the NEET issue. We had expected Dipke, who had emerged as a leader during the earlier NEET agitation, to continue fighting for the students. He took up the issue of ZP schools, left it midway and now has gone to Mumbai," Karande said.Karande said Dipke should have worked on the NEET issue to ensure question papers don't get leaked in the future.Dipke and his CJP are heading a protest in Shivaji Park in the metropolis seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.